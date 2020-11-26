Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD)’s traded shares stood at 703,566 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.37. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.7, to imply an increase of 9.68% or $0.15 in intraday trading. The AEMD share’s 52-week high remains $4.34, putting it -155.29% down since that peak but still an impressive +55.29% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.76. The company has a valuation of $20.55 Million, with an average of 173.16 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 547.86 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Aethlon Medical, Inc. (AEMD), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give AEMD a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at -$0.15.

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) trade information

After registering a 9.68% upside on the day, Aethlon Medical, Inc. (AEMD) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.73 this Wednesday, Nov 25, jumping 1.73% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 17.24%, and 3.03% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 76.53%. Short interest in Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) saw shorts transact 529.43 Million shares and set a 0.97 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $9, implying an increase of 429.41% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $9 and $9 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AEMD is trading +429.41% off suggested target high and 429.41% from its likely low.

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (AEMD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Aethlon Medical, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Aethlon Medical, Inc. (AEMD) shares are +15.65% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -70.59% against 23.3%. But the company is intensifying its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 88.4% this quarter before jumping 60.7% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will drop -20% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 36.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 63.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD)’s Major holders

Aethlon Medical, Inc. insiders hold 2.66% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 10.36% of the shares at 10.65% float percentage. In total, 21 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 122.51 Thousand shares (or 1.01% of shares), all amounting to roughly $165.39 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 66.53 Thousand shares, or about 0.55% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $89.81 Thousand.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Aethlon Medical, Inc. (AEMD) shares. Going by data provided on 44011, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 122,512 shares. This is just over 1.01% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $248.7 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 8.87 Thousand, or 0.07% of the shares, all valued at about $12.59 Thousand.

