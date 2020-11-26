ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY)’s traded shares stood at 336,463 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.14. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.79, to imply a decline of -1.76% or -$0.05 in intraday trading. The AEY share’s 52-week high remains $6.49, putting it -132.62% down since that peak but still an impressive +46.24% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.5. The company has a valuation of $32.89 Million, with an average of 297.03 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 178.2 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (AEY), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give AEY a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) trade information

After registering a -1.76% downside on the day, ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (AEY) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.90-3 this Tuesday, Nov 24, jumping 3.79% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 34.78%, and 37.44% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 13.41%. Short interest in ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) saw shorts transact 411.81 Million shares and set a 2.31 days time to cover.

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (AEY) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -51.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 25.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY)’s Major holders

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. insiders hold 51.82% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 5.26% of the shares at 10.91% float percentage. In total, 21 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 150.06 Thousand shares (or 1.27% of shares), all amounting to roughly $288.12 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Creative Planning with 102.23 Thousand shares, or about 0.87% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $196.28 Thousand.

We also have DFA U.S. Micro Cap Series and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (AEY) shares. Going by data provided on 44042, DFA U.S. Micro Cap Series holds roughly 79,262 shares. This is just over 0.67% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $175.96 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 75Thousand, or 0.64% of the shares, all valued at about $144Thousand.

