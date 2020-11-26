Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL)’s traded shares stood at 363,944 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.87, to imply a decline of -3.38% or -$0.38 in intraday trading. The ACEL share’s 52-week high remains $15.11, putting it -39.01% down since that peak but still an impressive +51.98% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.22. The company has a valuation of $1.05 Billion, with an average of 310.34 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 384.38 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Accel Entertainment, Inc. (ACEL), translating to a mean rating of 2.2. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ACEL a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.17.

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) trade information

After registering a -3.38% downside on the day, Accel Entertainment, Inc. (ACEL) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $11.37- this Tuesday, Nov 24, jumping 4.4% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.92%, and 0.93% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -13.04%. Short interest in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) saw shorts transact 2.29 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $14.13, implying an increase of 29.99% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $12 and $16 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ACEL is trading +47.19% off suggested target high and 10.4% from its likely low.

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (ACEL) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -177.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 21.68% annually.

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL)’s Major holders

Accel Entertainment, Inc. insiders hold 19.03% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 65.69% of the shares at 81.12% float percentage. In total, 134 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 6.65 Million shares (or 7.13% of shares), all amounting to roughly $71.19 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Light Street Capital Management, LLC with 4.7 Million shares, or about 5.04% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $50.34 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and American Century Small Cap Value Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Accel Entertainment, Inc. (ACEL) shares. Going by data provided on 44011, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1,813,010 shares. This is just over 1.94% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $17.46 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.28 Million, or 1.37% of the shares, all valued at about $13.67 Million.

