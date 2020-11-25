In the latest trading session, 1,410,391 Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc.(NYSE:XHR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.55. With the company’s most recent per share price at $15.06 changing hands around $0.97 or 0.07% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.71 Billion. XHR’s current price is a discount, trading about -46.35% off its 52-week high of $22.04. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.14, which suggests the current value is an impressive 59.23% up since then. When we look at Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.09 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 798.23 Million.

Analysts give the Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (XHR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.6. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended XHR as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$2.23.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) trade information

Instantly XHR is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 6.88%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $15.24- on Tuesday, Nov 24 added 1.18% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.3%, with the 5-day performance at 0.14% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) is 0.6% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.29 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.06, meaning bulls need a downside of -19.92% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, XHR’s forecast low is $8 with $18 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +19.52% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -46.88% for it to hit the projected low.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (XHR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +61.24% over the past 6 months, a -136.53% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -2.8%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will drop -1692.9%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -34.4% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -67.5% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $75.59 Million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $99.89 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $282.19 Million and $215.35 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -73.2%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -53.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 9.7%. The 2020 estimates are for Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. earnings to decrease by -72.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.02% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. shares while 83.13% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 83.99%. There are 305 institutions holding the Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 17.29% of the shares, roughly 19.66 Million XHR shares worth $172.65 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 15.64% or 17.79 Million shares worth $156.18 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

