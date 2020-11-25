In the latest trading session, 1,506,344 Vertex Energy, Inc.(NASDAQ:VTNR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.14. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.74 changing hands around $0.13 or 0.21% at last look, the market valuation stands at $33.71 Million. VTNR’s current price is a discount, trading about -163.51% off its 52-week high of $1.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.401, which suggests the current value is an impressive 45.81% up since then. When we look at Vertex Energy, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 365.75 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 419.07 Million.

Analysts give the Vertex Energy, Inc. (VTNR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended VTNR as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Vertex Energy, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.08.

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) trade information

Instantly VTNR is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 21.31%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $0.76 on Tuesday, Nov 24 added 2.63% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.52%, with the 5-day performance at 0.54% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) is 0.63% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 607.5 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.45 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.5, meaning bulls need an upside of 237.84% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, VTNR’s forecast low is $1.5 with $4 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +440.54% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 102.7% for it to hit the projected low.

Vertex Energy, Inc. (VTNR) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $41.02 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Vertex Energy, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $46.8 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $42.59 Million and $44.73 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -3.7%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 4.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -3.7%. The 2020 estimates are for Vertex Energy, Inc. earnings to decrease by -23%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20% per year.

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 30.43% of Vertex Energy, Inc. shares while 13.28% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 19.09%. There are 27 institutions holding the Vertex Energy, Inc. stock share, with Tensile Capital Management LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 3.29% of the shares, roughly 1.5 Million VTNR shares worth $750Thousand.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.29% or 1.5 Million shares worth $749.65 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 1091322 shares estimated at $778.11 Thousand under it, the former controlled 2.4% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.7% of the shares, roughly 318.65 Thousand shares worth around $227.2 Thousand.

