In the latest trading session, 1,451,223 Leslie’s, Inc.(NASDAQ:LESL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $19.74 changing hands around -$0.78 or -0.04% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.68 Billion. LESL’s current price is a discount, trading about -30.9% off its 52-week high of $25.84. The share price had its 52-week low at $19.16, which suggests the current value is an impressive 2.94% up since then. When we look at Leslie’s, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 819.52 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.27 Million.

Analysts give the Leslie’s, Inc. (LESL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended LESL as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Leslie’s, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.21.

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $24.13, meaning bulls need an upside of 22.24% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LESL’s forecast low is $20 with $26 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +31.71% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 1.32% for it to hit the projected low.

Leslie’s, Inc. (LESL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Leslie’s, Inc. earnings to decrease by -95.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)’s Major holders

