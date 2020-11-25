In the latest trading session, 1,289,126 GoHealth, Inc.(NASDAQ:GOCO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $10.95 changing hands around -$0.07 or -0.01% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.52 Billion. GOCO’s current price is a discount, trading about -139.73% off its 52-week high of $26.25. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.02, which suggests the current value is an impressive 8.49% up since then. When we look at GoHealth, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 863.58 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.17 Million.

Analysts give the GoHealth, Inc. (GOCO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.9. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended GOCO as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. GoHealth, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.45.

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.1, meaning bulls need an upside of 83.56% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GOCO’s forecast low is $14 with $26 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +137.44% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 27.85% for it to hit the projected low.

GoHealth, Inc. (GOCO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for GoHealth, Inc. earnings to decrease by -246.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.12% of GoHealth, Inc. shares while 100.92% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 101.04%. There are 116 institutions holding the GoHealth, Inc. stock share, with Centerbridge Partners, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 48.33% of the shares, roughly 40.68 Million GOCO shares worth $529.9 Million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.9% or 5.81 Million shares worth $75.69 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund and AB Discovery Growth Fund. With 2750000 shares estimated at $35.82 Million under it, the former controlled 3.27% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, AB Discovery Growth Fund held about 1.79% of the shares, roughly 1.5 Million shares worth around $19.59 Million.

