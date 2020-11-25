In the latest trading session, 2,828,818 Frontline Ltd.(NYSE:FRO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.62. With the company’s most recent per share price at $6.76 changing hands around -$0.64 or -0.09% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.34 Billion. FRO’s current price is a discount, trading about -97.19% off its 52-week high of $13.33. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.28, which suggests the current value is an impressive 21.89% up since then. When we look at Frontline Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.87 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.15 Million.

Analysts give the Frontline Ltd. (FRO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended FRO as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Frontline Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.32.

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) trade information

Although FRO has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -8.65%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $7.44-9 on Tuesday, Nov 24 added 9.27% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.48%, with the 5-day performance at 0.02% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) is 0.09% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.81 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.03 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.89, meaning bulls need an upside of 16.72% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, FRO’s forecast low is $4 with $18 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +166.27% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -40.83% for it to hit the projected low.

Frontline Ltd. (FRO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Frontline Ltd. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -18.59% over the past 6 months, a 178.05% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 2.2%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Frontline Ltd. will rise +633.3%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -63% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 75.7% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $184.43 Million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Frontline Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 01, 2020 will be $161.37 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $94.16 Million and $224.17 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 95.9%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -28%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -40%. The 2020 estimates are for Frontline Ltd. earnings to increase by 192.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5% per year.

FRO Dividends

The 27.03% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 2. It is important to note, however, that the 27.03% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 49.75% of Frontline Ltd. shares while 27.17% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 54.08%. There are 220 institutions holding the Frontline Ltd. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 2.98% of the shares, roughly 5.86 Million FRO shares worth $38.08 Million.

Janus Henderson Group PLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.85% or 3.64 Million shares worth $23.66 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Fidelity Convertible Securities Fund. With 2419654 shares estimated at $15.73 Million under it, the former controlled 1.23% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Convertible Securities Fund held about 0.95% of the shares, roughly 1.88 Million shares worth around $14.96 Million.

