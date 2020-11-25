In the latest trading session, 1,713,752 Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC(NYSE:FTAI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.95. With the company’s most recent per share price at $21.37 changing hands around $0.42 or 0.02% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.83 Billion. FTAI’s current price is a discount, trading about -1.68% off its 52-week high of $21.73. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.69, which suggests the current value is an impressive 82.73% up since then. When we look at Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.26 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 413.65 Million.

Analysts give the Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (FTAI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended FTAI as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.14.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.18, meaning bulls need an upside of 3.79% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, FTAI’s forecast low is $19 with $37 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +73.14% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -11.09% for it to hit the projected low.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (FTAI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +92.18% over the past 6 months, a -210.71% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 8.3%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will drop -110.8%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 66.7% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -30.8% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $102.07 Million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $117.38 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $161.33 Million and $112.84 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -36.7%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 4%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 75.1%. The 2020 estimates are for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC earnings to decrease by -133.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -14.1% per year.

FTAI Dividends

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around October 29, 2020. The 6.3% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.32. It is important to note, however, that the 6.3% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 8.42% per year.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.04% of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC shares while 53.62% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 54.19%. There are 114 institutions holding the Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC stock share, with Washington State Investment Board the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 13.77% of the shares, roughly 11.79 Million FTAI shares worth $201.89 Million.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.31% or 5.4 Million shares worth $92.51 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2020 were Northern Lights Fd Tr-Altegris/AACA Opportunistic Real Estate Fd and Fidelity Value Fund. With 2773041 shares estimated at $36.02 Million under it, the former controlled 3.24% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Value Fund held about 1.08% of the shares, roughly 925.84 Thousand shares worth around $13.98 Million.

