In the latest trading session, 1,463,881 Uniti Group Inc.(NASDAQ:UNIT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.02. With the company’s most recent per share price at $10.55 changing hands around $0.31 or 0.03% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.46 Billion. UNIT’s current price is a discount, trading about -5.02% off its 52-week high of $11.08. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.86, which suggests the current value is an impressive 53.93% up since then. When we look at Uniti Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.12 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.84 Million.

Analysts give the Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.8. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended UNIT as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Uniti Group Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.09.

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) trade information

Instantly UNIT is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 3.03%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $10.84- on Wednesday, Nov 18 added 2.68% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.29%, with the 5-day performance at 0.02% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) is 0.06% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14.3 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.77 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 1.9% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, UNIT’s forecast low is $6 with $16 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +51.66% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -43.13% for it to hit the projected low.

Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Uniti Group Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +26.5% over the past 6 months, a -139.9% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -2.8%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Uniti Group Inc. will rise +250%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 114.6% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 0.1% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $265.31 Million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Uniti Group Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $267.77 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $268.54 Million and $266.16 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -1.2%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 0.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -11.3%. The 2020 estimates are for Uniti Group Inc. earnings to decrease by -0.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 8.6% per year.

UNIT Dividends

Uniti Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around November 09, 2020. The 5.86% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.6. It is important to note, however, that the 5.86% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 10.78% per year.

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.79% of Uniti Group Inc. shares while 83.09% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 83.75%. There are 353 institutions holding the Uniti Group Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 13.33% of the shares, roughly 31.01 Million UNIT shares worth $326.73 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.46% or 29Million shares worth $305.52 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund. With 12050444 shares estimated at $126.95 Million under it, the former controlled 5.18% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund held about 3.52% of the shares, roughly 8.2 Million shares worth around $81.22 Million.

