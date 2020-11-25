In the latest trading session, 1,301,786 Sierra Wireless, Inc.(NASDAQ:SWIR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.17. With the company’s most recent per share price at $13.87 changing hands around $2.66 or 0.24% at last look, the market valuation stands at $510.51 Million. SWIR’s current price is a discount, trading about -3.6% off its 52-week high of $14.37. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.31, which suggests the current value is an impressive 68.93% up since then. When we look at Sierra Wireless, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 184.81 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 183.62 Million.

Analysts give the Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SWIR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.8. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended SWIR as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Sierra Wireless, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.24.

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) trade information

Instantly SWIR is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 23.71%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $14.00- on Wednesday, Nov 25 added 2.36% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.43%, with the 5-day performance at 0.24% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) is 0.19% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 961.94 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.24 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.67, meaning bulls need a downside of -1.44% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SWIR’s forecast low is $11 with $20 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +44.2% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -20.69% for it to hit the projected low.

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SWIR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Sierra Wireless, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +29.45% over the past 6 months, a 11600% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -6.1%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Sierra Wireless, Inc. will drop -200%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 48.8% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -22.6% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $116.66 Million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Sierra Wireless, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $110Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $174.3 Million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -33.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -29.5%. The 2020 estimates are for Sierra Wireless, Inc. earnings to decrease by -185.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 12% per year.

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.64% of Sierra Wireless, Inc. shares while 56.2% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 56.56%. There are 117 institutions holding the Sierra Wireless, Inc. stock share, with Trigran Investments Inc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 14.05% of the shares, roughly 5.13 Million SWIR shares worth $57.22 Million.

Lion Point Capital, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.88% or 2.14 Million shares worth $23.93 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Brandes International Small Cap Equity Fund and ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF. With 752329 shares estimated at $8.4 Million under it, the former controlled 2.06% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF held about 0.67% of the shares, roughly 245.53 Thousand shares worth around $2.74 Million.

