In the latest trading session, 1,291,352 Summit Hotel Properties, Inc.(NYSE:INN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.35. With the company’s most recent per share price at $9.34 changing hands around $0.59 or 0.07% at last look, the market valuation stands at $987.32 Million. INN’s current price is a discount, trading about -32.98% off its 52-week high of $12.42. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.32, which suggests the current value is an impressive 75.16% up since then. When we look at Summit Hotel Properties, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.09 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 880.83 Million.

Analysts give the Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (INN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended INN as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.41.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) trade information

Instantly INN is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 6.74%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $9.55-2 on Tuesday, Nov 24 added 2.2% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.24%, with the 5-day performance at 0.14% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) is 0.6% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.71 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.58, meaning bulls need a downside of -8.14% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, INN’s forecast low is $8 with $9.5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +1.71% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -14.35% for it to hit the projected low.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (INN) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $55.58 Million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $67.59 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $133.78 Million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -58.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 71.9%. The 2020 estimates are for Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. earnings to decrease by -5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.47% of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. shares while 93.48% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 95.84%. There are 321 institutions holding the Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 18.58% of the shares, roughly 19.64 Million INN shares worth $101.76 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.98% or 13.72 Million shares worth $71.07 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2020 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund. With 6473362 shares estimated at $34.18 Million under it, the former controlled 6.12% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund held about 4.45% of the shares, roughly 4.7 Million shares worth around $24.37 Million.

