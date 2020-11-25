In the latest trading session, 1,851,081 Stitch Fix, Inc.(NASDAQ:SFIX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $38.98 changing hands around $1.64 or 0.04% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.08 Billion. SFIX’s current price is a discount, trading about -2.49% off its 52-week high of $39.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.9, which suggests the current value is an impressive 72.04% up since then. When we look at Stitch Fix, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.55 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.53 Million.

Analysts give the Stitch Fix, Inc. (SFIX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended SFIX as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Stitch Fix, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.2.

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) trade information

Instantly SFIX is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 4.39%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $39.95- on Tuesday, Nov 24 added 2.43% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.52%, with the 5-day performance at 0.1% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) is 0.1% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 20.86 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.25 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $31.22, meaning bulls need a downside of -19.91% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SFIX’s forecast low is $18 with $50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +28.27% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -53.82% for it to hit the projected low.

Stitch Fix, Inc. (SFIX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Stitch Fix, Inc. earnings to decrease by -292.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 14.59% per year.

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.77% of Stitch Fix, Inc. shares while 97.37% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 101.19%. There are 282 institutions holding the Stitch Fix, Inc. stock share, with Jackson Square Partners, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 12.64% of the shares, roughly 7.67 Million SFIX shares worth $208.16 Million.

Baillie Gifford and Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.23% or 5Million shares worth $135.55 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Trust for Advised Port-Miller Opportunity Trust and Managed Portfolio Series-Jackson Square SMID Cap Growth Fd. With 2000000 shares estimated at $54.26 Million under it, the former controlled 3.3% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Managed Portfolio Series-Jackson Square SMID Cap Growth Fd held about 2.98% of the shares, roughly 1.81 Million shares worth around $40.06 Million.

