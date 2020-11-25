In the latest trading session, 1,922,426 Seritage Growth Properties(NYSE:SRG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.23. With the company’s most recent per share price at $19.12 changing hands around $2.45 or 0.15% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.1 Billion. SRG’s current price is a discount, trading about -125.42% off its 52-week high of $43.1. The share price had its 52-week low at $5, which suggests the current value is an impressive 73.85% up since then. When we look at Seritage Growth Properties’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 732.73 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 622.19 Million.

Analysts give the Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended SRG as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Seritage Growth Properties’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) trade information

Instantly SRG is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 14.7%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $19.19- on Tuesday, Nov 24 added 0.36% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.52%, with the 5-day performance at 0.19% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) is 0.35% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14.73 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.02 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16, meaning bulls need a downside of -16.32% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SRG’s forecast low is $16 with $16 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -16.32% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -16.32% for it to hit the projected low.

Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Seritage Growth Properties earnings to increase by 19.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.11% of Seritage Growth Properties shares while 88.71% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 99.8%. There are 171 institutions holding the Seritage Growth Properties stock share, with Dalal Street, Llc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 12.25% of the shares, roughly 4.73 Million SRG shares worth $63.66 Million.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.45% or 4.43 Million shares worth $59.52 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2020 were Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and American Beacon Small Cap Value Fd. With 1168570 shares estimated at $10.88 Million under it, the former controlled 3.02% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, American Beacon Small Cap Value Fd held about 3.01% of the shares, roughly 1.16 Million shares worth around $10.82 Million.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)



Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea.

I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored