In the latest trading session, 1,316,219 SelectQuote, Inc.(NYSE:SLQT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $20.94 changing hands around -$0.32 or -0.02% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.41 Billion. SLQT’s current price is a discount, trading about -38.49% off its 52-week high of $29. The share price had its 52-week low at $15.76, which suggests the current value is an impressive 24.74% up since then. When we look at SelectQuote, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.36 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.2 Million.

Analysts give the SelectQuote, Inc. (SLQT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.1. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended SLQT as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. SelectQuote, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.43.

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) trade information

Although SLQT has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -1.51%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $21.54- on Wednesday, Nov 18 added 2.79% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.22%, with the 5-day performance at -0.02% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) is 0.17% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.47 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.89 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $30.2, meaning bulls need an upside of 44.22% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SLQT’s forecast low is $22 with $33 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +57.59% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 5.06% for it to hit the projected low.

SelectQuote, Inc. (SLQT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for SelectQuote, Inc. earnings to decrease by -126.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 28.78% per year.

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 29.2% of SelectQuote, Inc. shares while 48.96% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 69.16%. There are 157 institutions holding the SelectQuote, Inc. stock share, with JP Morgan Chase & Company the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 4.49% of the shares, roughly 7.3 Million SLQT shares worth $147.8 Million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.77% or 6.14 Million shares worth $124.32 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2020 were American Century Heritage Fund and JP Morgan Small Cap Equity Fund. With 1961668 shares estimated at $35.09 Million under it, the former controlled 1.21% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, JP Morgan Small Cap Equity Fund held about 1.12% of the shares, roughly 1.83 Million shares worth around $36.97 Million.

