In the latest trading session, 1,307,108 Seelos Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ:SEEL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.06. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.86 changing hands around $0.02 or 0.03% at last look, the market valuation stands at $45.94 Million. SEEL’s current price is a discount, trading about -98.84% off its 52-week high of $1.71. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.42, which suggests the current value is an impressive 51.16% up since then. When we look at Seelos Therapeutics, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 766.65 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.35 Million.

Analysts give the Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (SEEL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended SEEL as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Seelos Therapeutics, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.08.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) trade information

Instantly SEEL is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 2.76%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $0.9118 on Tuesday, Nov 24 added 5.68% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.36%, with the 5-day performance at 0.06% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) is 0.06% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 398.13 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 294.91 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8, meaning bulls need an upside of 830.23% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SEEL’s forecast low is $4 with $12 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +1295.35% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 365.12% for it to hit the projected low.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (SEEL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 56.9%. The 2020 estimates are for Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. earnings to decrease by -123.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 13.38% of Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 10.27% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 11.86%. There are 38 institutions holding the Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. stock share, with Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 3.81% of the shares, roughly 2.03 Million SEEL shares worth $1.9 Million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.11% or 591.09 Thousand shares worth $553.85 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2020 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 285349 shares estimated at $288.2 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.53% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.17% of the shares, roughly 88.25 Thousand shares worth around $80.33 Thousand.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)



Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea.

I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored