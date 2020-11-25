In the latest trading session, 1,327,284 Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc.(NASDAQ:RUTH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.26. With the company’s most recent per share price at $16.55 changing hands around $1.62 or 0.11% at last look, the market valuation stands at $577.59 Million. RUTH’s current price is a discount, trading about -47.55% off its 52-week high of $24.42. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.32, which suggests the current value is an impressive 85.98% up since then. When we look at Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 742.38 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.15 Million.

Analysts give the Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (RUTH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended RUTH as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.07.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) trade information

Instantly RUTH is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 10.85%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $16.86- on Tuesday, Nov 24 added 1.84% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.24%, with the 5-day performance at 0.12% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) is 0.37% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.82 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.32 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.5, meaning bulls need a downside of -24.47% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RUTH’s forecast low is $9 with $16 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -3.32% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -45.62% for it to hit the projected low.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (RUTH) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $85.75 Million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $83.33 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $135.03 Million and $108.54 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -36.5%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -23.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 13.8%. The 2020 estimates are for Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. earnings to increase by 6.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 14.18% per year.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.3% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. shares while 71.72% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 76.55%. There are 204 institutions holding the Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 13.96% of the shares, roughly 4.87 Million RUTH shares worth $53.9 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.78% or 2.71 Million shares worth $30.01 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2020 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1950809 shares estimated at $21.81 Million under it, the former controlled 5.59% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.44% of the shares, roughly 852.07 Thousand shares worth around $6.95 Million.

