In the latest trading session, 3,100,046 Ruhnn Holding Limited(NASDAQ:RUHN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.08 changing hands around $0.43 or 0.16% at last look, the market valuation stands at $259.31 Million. RUHN’s current price is a discount, trading about -211.69% off its 52-week high of $9.6. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.26, which suggests the current value is an impressive 26.62% up since then. When we look at Ruhnn Holding Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 294.32 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 187.72 Million.

Analysts give the Ruhnn Holding Limited (RUHN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended RUHN as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Ruhnn Holding Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.05.

Ruhnn Holding Limited (NASDAQ:RUHN) trade information

Instantly RUHN is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 16.23%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $3.38-8 on Tuesday, Nov 24 added 8.88% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.56%, with the 5-day performance at 0.26% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ruhnn Holding Limited (NASDAQ:RUHN) is 0.21% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 46.85 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.25 days.

Ruhnn Holding Limited (RUHN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Ruhnn Holding Limited earnings to decrease by -25.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Ruhnn Holding Limited (NASDAQ:RUHN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 17.34% of Ruhnn Holding Limited shares while 3.8% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 4.6%. There are 17 institutions holding the Ruhnn Holding Limited stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 5.76% of the shares, roughly 576.37 Thousand RUHN shares worth $1.51 Million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.73% or 173.3 Thousand shares worth $454.05 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2020 were Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. With 506772 shares estimated at $2.09 Million under it, the former controlled 5.07% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held about 3.07% of the shares, roughly 306.95 Thousand shares worth around $1.26 Million.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)



Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea.

I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored