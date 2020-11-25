In the latest trading session, 1,417,384 Quidel Corporation(NASDAQ:QDEL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.53. With the company’s most recent per share price at $174.44 changing hands around -$1.67 or -0.01% at last look, the market valuation stands at $7.34 Billion. QDEL’s current price is a discount, trading about -75.83% off its 52-week high of $306.72. The share price had its 52-week low at $67.06, which suggests the current value is an impressive 61.56% up since then. When we look at Quidel Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.13 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.34 Million.

Analysts give the Quidel Corporation (QDEL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended QDEL as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Quidel Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $10.07.

Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) trade information

Although QDEL has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -0.95%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $194.15 on Wednesday, Nov 18 added 10.15% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.32%, with the 5-day performance at -0.1% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) is -0.3% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.44 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.82 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $285.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 63.52% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, QDEL’s forecast low is $175 with $371 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +112.68% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 0.32% for it to hit the projected low.

Quidel Corporation (QDEL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Quidel Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +4.32% over the past 6 months, a 531.65% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 10.2%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Quidel Corporation will rise +907%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 934.4% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 210.6% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $808.88 Million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Quidel Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $938.32 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $152.18 Million and $174.65 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 431.5%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 437.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 59.9%. The 2020 estimates are for Quidel Corporation earnings to decrease by -0.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 7.2% per year.

Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.82% of Quidel Corporation shares while 87.39% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 99.1%. There are 537 institutions holding the Quidel Corporation stock share, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 10.07% of the shares, roughly 4.24 Million QDEL shares worth $929.45 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.35% or 3.51 Million shares worth $770.8 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund and Alger Small Cap Focus Fund. With 1141499 shares estimated at $250.42 Million under it, the former controlled 2.71% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Alger Small Cap Focus Fund held about 2.49% of the shares, roughly 1.05 Million shares worth around $296.13 Million.

