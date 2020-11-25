In the latest trading session, 2,267,191 PagSeguro Digital Ltd.(NYSE:PAGS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $46.62 changing hands around $2.62 or 0.06% at last look, the market valuation stands at $15.29 Billion. PAGS’s current price is a discount, trading about -0.51% off its 52-week high of $46.86. The share price had its 52-week low at $13.58, which suggests the current value is an impressive 70.87% up since then. When we look at PagSeguro Digital Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.52 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.58 Million.

Analysts give the PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended PAGS as a Hold, 13 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. PagSeguro Digital Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.24.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) trade information

Instantly PAGS is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 5.95%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $46.86- on Tuesday, Nov 24 added 0.51% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.36%, with the 5-day performance at 0.03% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) is 0.15% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 19.19 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 12.15 days.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the PagSeguro Digital Ltd. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +56.39% over the past 6 months, a -27.78% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -5.4%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will rise +4.3%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 13.6% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 18.2% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $378.98 Million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that PagSeguro Digital Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $360.68 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $291.4 Million and $275.47 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 30.1%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 30.9%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 117.9%. The 2020 estimates are for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. earnings to increase by 45.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 4.57% per year.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.02% of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. shares while 110.5% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 110.53%. There are 336 institutions holding the PagSeguro Digital Ltd. stock share, with Capital Research Global Investors the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 19.1% of the shares, roughly 30.99 Million PAGS shares worth $1.17 Billion.

Capital World Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.57% or 20.4 Million shares worth $769.2 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Europacific Growth Fund and New World Fund, Inc. With 27452436 shares estimated at $1.04 Billion under it, the former controlled 16.92% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, New World Fund, Inc. held about 9.49% of the shares, roughly 15.4 Million shares worth around $580.71 Million.

