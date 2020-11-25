In the latest trading session, 1,901,850 ORBCOMM Inc.(NASDAQ:ORBC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.37. With the company’s most recent per share price at $6.17 changing hands around -$0.28 or -0.04% at last look, the market valuation stands at $481.6 Million. ORBC’s current price is a discount, trading about -6.81% off its 52-week high of $6.59. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.24, which suggests the current value is an impressive 79.9% up since then. When we look at ORBCOMM Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 850.57 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 565.88 Million.

Analysts give the ORBCOMM Inc. (ORBC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.6. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended ORBC as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. ORBCOMM Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.07.

ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) trade information

Although ORBC has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -4.34%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $6.59-6 on Tuesday, Nov 24 added 6.37% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.47%, with the 5-day performance at 0.01% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) is 0.52% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.16 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.7, meaning bulls need an upside of 24.8% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ORBC’s forecast low is $6 with $9 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +45.87% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -2.76% for it to hit the projected low.

ORBCOMM Inc. (ORBC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the ORBCOMM Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +94.64% over the past 6 months, a 39.13% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 10.2%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for ORBCOMM Inc. will drop -133.3%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 11.1% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -9.4% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $61.93 Million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that ORBCOMM Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $62.08 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $69.68 Million and $66.03 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -11.1%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -6%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -22.8%. The 2020 estimates are for ORBCOMM Inc. earnings to increase by 31.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20% per year.

ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.84% of ORBCOMM Inc. shares while 69.99% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 74.33%. There are 162 institutions holding the ORBCOMM Inc. stock share, with Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 9.87% of the shares, roughly 7.7 Million ORBC shares worth $26.17 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.95% or 5.43 Million shares worth $18.45 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 2349918 shares estimated at $9.05 Million under it, the former controlled 3.01% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 2.04% of the shares, roughly 1.59 Million shares worth around $5.41 Million.

