In the latest trading session, 4,102,709 Newborn Acquisition Corp.(NASDAQ:NBAC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $11.96 changing hands around $0.86 or 0.08% at last look, the market valuation stands at $89.22 Million. NBAC’s current price is a discount, trading about -4.52% off its 52-week high of $12.5. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.7, which suggests the current value is an impressive 18.9% up since then. When we look at Newborn Acquisition Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 933.97 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 100.24 Million.

Analysts give the Newborn Acquisition Corp. (NBAC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended NBAC as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

Newborn Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NBAC) trade information

Instantly NBAC is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 7.75%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $12.50- on Tuesday, Nov 24 added 4.32% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.23%, with the 5-day performance at 0.2% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Newborn Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NBAC) is 0.2% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 685Thousand shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

Newborn Acquisition Corp. (NBAC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Newborn Acquisition Corp. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Newborn Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NBAC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.87% of Newborn Acquisition Corp. shares while 55.38% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 55.86%. There are 21 institutions holding the Newborn Acquisition Corp. stock share, with Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 9.72% of the shares, roughly 725Thousand NBAC shares worth $7.24 Million.

Boothbay Fund Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.24% or 615Thousand shares worth $6.14 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)



Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea.

I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored