In the latest trading session, 1,355,397 NetEase, Inc.(NASDAQ:NTES) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.59. With the company’s most recent per share price at $93.78 changing hands around -$3.74 or -0.04% at last look, the market valuation stands at $64.08 Billion. NTES’s current price is a discount, trading about -10.4% off its 52-week high of $103.53. The share price had its 52-week low at $53.17, which suggests the current value is an impressive 43.3% up since then. When we look at NetEase, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.24 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.51 Million.

Analysts give the NetEase, Inc. (NTES) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.8. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 34 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended NTES as a Hold, 28 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. NetEase, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.71.

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) trade information

Although NTES has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -3.84%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $98.40- on Tuesday, Nov 24 added 4.48% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.53%, with the 5-day performance at 0.1% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) is 0.09% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.78 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.9 days.

NetEase, Inc. (NTES) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the NetEase, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +33.13% over the past 6 months, a -1.02% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -21.5%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for NetEase, Inc. will drop -16.5%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 2% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 24.4% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.01 Billion. 2 analysts are of the opinion that NetEase, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $3.04 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.25 Billion and $2.23 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 33.8%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 36.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 23%. The 2020 estimates are for NetEase, Inc. earnings to increase by 60.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 1.51% per year.

NTES Dividends

NetEase, Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around February 24 – March 01, 2021. The 0.95% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.93. It is important to note, however, that the 0.95% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 1.21% per year.

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.45% of NetEase, Inc. shares while 42.58% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 43.2%. There are 877 institutions holding the NetEase, Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 17.2% of the shares, roughly 22.59 Million NTES shares worth $2.05 Billion.

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 15.77% or 20.71 Million shares worth $1.88 Billion as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2020 were Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. With 6280830 shares estimated at $575.85 Million under it, the former controlled 4.78% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held about 3.83% of the shares, roughly 5.03 Million shares worth around $461.33 Million.

