In the latest trading session, 1,417,316 Montrose Environmental Group, Inc.(NYSE:MEG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $29.16 changing hands around $1.35 or 0.05% at last look, the market valuation stands at $729.38 Million. MEG’s current price is a discount, trading about -23.08% off its 52-week high of $35.89. The share price had its 52-week low at $16.41, which suggests the current value is an impressive 43.72% up since then. When we look at Montrose Environmental Group, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 247Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 174.22 Million.

Analysts give the Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (MEG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended MEG as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.14.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $32.63, meaning bulls need an upside of 11.9% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MEG’s forecast low is $26.5 with $38 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +30.32% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -9.12% for it to hit the projected low.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (MEG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. earnings to decrease by -105.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 22.11% of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. shares while 60.64% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 77.86%. There are 99 institutions holding the Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. stock share, with Oaktree Capital Management, LP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 17.32% of the shares, roughly 4.32 Million MEG shares worth $102.97 Million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.85% or 1.21 Million shares worth $28.83 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Smallcap World Fund and Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund. With 788989 shares estimated at $18.79 Million under it, the former controlled 3.16% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund held about 2.78% of the shares, roughly 695Thousand shares worth around $15.12 Million.

