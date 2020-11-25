In the latest trading session, 1,417,316 Montrose Environmental Group, Inc.(NYSE:MEG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $29.16 changing hands around $1.35 or 0.05% at last look, the market valuation stands at $729.38 Million. MEG’s current price is a discount, trading about -23.08% off its 52-week high of $35.89. The share price had its 52-week low at $16.41, which suggests the current value is an impressive 43.72% up since then. When we look at Montrose Environmental Group, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 247Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 174.22 Million.
Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.
Analysts give the Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (MEG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended MEG as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.14.
Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) trade information
The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $32.63, meaning bulls need an upside of 11.9% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MEG’s forecast low is $26.5 with $38 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +30.32% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -9.12% for it to hit the projected low.
Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (MEG) estimates and forecasts
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. earnings to decrease by -105.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.
Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 22.11% of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. shares while 60.64% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 77.86%. There are 99 institutions holding the Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. stock share, with Oaktree Capital Management, LP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 17.32% of the shares, roughly 4.32 Million MEG shares worth $102.97 Million.
FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.85% or 1.21 Million shares worth $28.83 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.
Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Smallcap World Fund and Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund. With 788989 shares estimated at $18.79 Million under it, the former controlled 3.16% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund held about 2.78% of the shares, roughly 695Thousand shares worth around $15.12 Million.
My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)
Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea.
I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.
>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<
Sponsored