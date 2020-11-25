In the latest trading session, 10,235,515 Molecular Data Inc.(NASDAQ:MKD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.15 changing hands around $0.02 or 0.02% at last look, the market valuation stands at $149.09 Million. MKD’s current price is a discount, trading about -406.09% off its 52-week high of $5.82. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.57, which suggests the current value is an impressive 50.43% up since then. When we look at Molecular Data Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 101.03 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 180.8 Million.

Analysts give the Molecular Data Inc. (MKD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended MKD as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) trade information

Molecular Data Inc. (MKD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Molecular Data Inc. earnings to increase by 15.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of Molecular Data Inc. shares while 20.31% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 20.31%. There are 4 institutions holding the Molecular Data Inc. stock share, with Shen, Neil, Nanpeng the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 42.91% of the shares, roughly 4.94 Million MKD shares worth $6.22 Million.

HRT Financial LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.23% or 26.62 Thousand shares worth $33.54 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

