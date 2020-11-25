In the latest trading session, 3,196,782 Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima(NYSE:LOMA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $5.8 changing hands around $0.62 or 0.12% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.29 Billion. LOMA’s current price is a discount, trading about -44.31% off its 52-week high of $8.37. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.01, which suggests the current value is an impressive 48.1% up since then. When we look at Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 286.62 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 323.64 Million.

Analysts give the Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima (LOMA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.6. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended LOMA as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.25.

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:LOMA) trade information

Instantly LOMA is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 11.97%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $5.90-1 on Tuesday, Nov 24 added 1.69% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.26%, with the 5-day performance at 0.09% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:LOMA) is 0.32% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 130.57 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.4 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.61, meaning bulls need an upside of 48.45% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LOMA’s forecast low is $4.2 with $15.05 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +159.48% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -27.59% for it to hit the projected low.

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima (LOMA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +24.2% over the past 6 months, a -24.07% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 7.4%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima will rise +1150%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 17.4% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -12.9% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $144.88 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $196.77 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $126Million and $96.69 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 15%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 103.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima earnings to increase by 25%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 2.94% per year.

LOMA Dividends

The 5.12% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.26. It is important to note, however, that the 5.12% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:LOMA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima shares while 29.2% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 29.2%. There are 69 institutions holding the Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima stock share, with Capital International Investors the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 1.4% of the shares, roughly 8.36 Million LOMA shares worth $36.05 Million.

Redwood Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.09% or 6.5 Million shares worth $28.02 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were New World Fund, Inc. and Smallcap World Fund. With 7675388 shares estimated at $33.08 Million under it, the former controlled 1.29% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund held about 0.6% of the shares, roughly 3.56 Million shares worth around $15.33 Million.

