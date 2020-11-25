In the latest trading session, 2,223,441 Safe-T Group Ltd(NASDAQ:SFET) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.09 changing hands around $0.02 or 0.02% at last look, the market valuation stands at $20.15 Million. SFET’s current price is a discount, trading about -883.49% off its 52-week high of $10.72. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.9, which suggests the current value is an impressive 17.43% up since then. When we look at Safe-T Group Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 329.8 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 528.85 Million.

Analysts give the Safe-T Group Ltd (SFET) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended SFET as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) trade information

Instantly SFET is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 1.87%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $1.2 on Wednesday, Nov 25 added 8.33% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.64%, with the 5-day performance at 0.02% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) is 0.08% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 44.33 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.08 days.

Safe-T Group Ltd (SFET) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Safe-T Group Ltd earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.13% of Safe-T Group Ltd shares while 1.16% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.16%. There are 8 institutions holding the Safe-T Group Ltd stock share, with Virtu Financial LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2020, the company held 0.37% of the shares, roughly 104.26 Thousand SFET shares worth $173.07 Thousand.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.18% or 50.72 Thousand shares worth $51.73 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

