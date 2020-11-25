In the latest trading session, 1,227,532 GoldMining Inc.(NYSE:GLDG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.98 changing hands around -$0.09 or -0.04% at last look, the market valuation stands at $292.48 Million. GLDG’s current price is a discount, trading about -69.19% off its 52-week high of $3.35. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.82, which suggests the current value is an impressive 58.59% up since then. When we look at GoldMining Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 431.92 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 459.15 Million.

Analysts give the GoldMining Inc. (GLDG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended GLDG as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

GoldMining Inc. (NYSE:GLDG) trade information

Although GLDG has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -4.35%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $2.3 on Friday, Nov 20 added 13.91% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.94%, with the 5-day performance at -0.12% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, GoldMining Inc. (NYSE:GLDG) is -0.18% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.24 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.88, meaning bulls need an upside of 196.97% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GLDG’s forecast low is $4.25 with $7.5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +278.79% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 114.65% for it to hit the projected low.

GoldMining Inc. (GLDG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for GoldMining Inc. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

GoldMining Inc. (NYSE:GLDG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.9% of GoldMining Inc. shares while 4.95% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 5.2%. There are 11 institutions holding the GoldMining Inc. stock share, with Carlson (DI) Investment Group, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 0.01% of the shares, roughly 14Thousand GLDG shares worth $33.89 Thousand.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2020 were SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) International Small Cap ETF and John Hancock Fds II-International Small Company Fund. With 64996 shares estimated at $140.39 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.04% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, John Hancock Fds II-International Small Company Fund held about 0.01% of the shares, roughly 17.5 Thousand shares worth around $42.36 Thousand.

