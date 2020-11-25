In the latest trading session, 4,100,051 Jiayin Group Inc.(NASDAQ:JFIN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.25 changing hands around $0.86 or 0.25% at last look, the market valuation stands at $218.26 Million. JFIN’s current price is a discount, trading about -605.88% off its 52-week high of $30. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.6, which suggests the current value is an impressive 62.35% up since then. When we look at Jiayin Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 207.07 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 461.3 Million.

Analysts give the Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended JFIN as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Jiayin Group Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.1.

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) trade information

Instantly JFIN is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 25.37%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $4.74-1 on Wednesday, Nov 25 added 12.67% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.21%, with the 5-day performance at 0.43% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) is 0.34% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 186.17 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.4 days.

Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Jiayin Group Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +69.2% over the past 6 months. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Jiayin Group Inc. will drop -52.4%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 66.7% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -47.7% down from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Jiayin Group Inc. earnings to decrease by -12.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of Jiayin Group Inc. shares while 0.74% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.74%. There are 7 institutions holding the Jiayin Group Inc. stock share, with Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 2.03% of the shares, roughly 71.1 Thousand JFIN shares worth $236.76 Thousand.

HRT Financial LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.59% or 55.48 Thousand shares worth $184.75 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)



Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea.

I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored