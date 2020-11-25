In the latest trading session, 2,310,018 JFrog Ltd.(NASDAQ:FROG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $59.73 changing hands around -$0.75 or -0.01% at last look, the market valuation stands at $5.45 Billion. FROG’s current price is a discount, trading about -59.38% off its 52-week high of $95.2. The share price had its 52-week low at $57.14, which suggests the current value is an impressive 4.34% up since then. When we look at JFrog Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.03 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.58 Million.

Analysts give the JFrog Ltd. (FROG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.6. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended FROG as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. JFrog Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.02.

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $78.33, meaning bulls need an upside of 31.14% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, FROG’s forecast low is $50 with $91 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +52.35% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -16.29% for it to hit the projected low.

JFrog Ltd. (FROG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for JFrog Ltd. earnings to increase by 79.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 34.25% of JFrog Ltd. shares while 56.95% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 86.62%. There are 132 institutions holding the JFrog Ltd. stock share, with Sapphire Ventures, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 8.88% of the shares, roughly 8.1 Million FROG shares worth $685.85 Million.

Alkeon Capital Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.43% or 1.3 Million shares worth $110.05 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Smallcap World Fund and JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund. With 1490900 shares estimated at $126.2 Million under it, the former controlled 1.63% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund held about 0.26% of the shares, roughly 233.95 Thousand shares worth around $19.8 Million.

