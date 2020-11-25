In the latest trading session, 2,416,459 ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.(NASDAQ:ZI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $46.75 changing hands around $2.1 or 0.05% at last look, the market valuation stands at $18.2 Billion. ZI’s current price is a discount, trading about -37.75% off its 52-week high of $64.4. The share price had its 52-week low at $30.83, which suggests the current value is an impressive 34.05% up since then. When we look at ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.41 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.95 Million.
Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.
Analysts give the ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.1. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended ZI as a Hold, 11 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.1.
ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) trade information
The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $53.87, meaning bulls need an upside of 15.23% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ZI’s forecast low is $43 with $63 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +34.76% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -8.02% for it to hit the projected low.
ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) estimates and forecasts
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. earnings to decrease by -172.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 46.34% per year.
ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. shares while 94.74% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 94.74%. There are 160 institutions holding the ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 10.63% of the shares, roughly 7.36 Million ZI shares worth $316.3 Million.
Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.9% or 6.16 Million shares worth $264.97 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.
Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were New Economy Fund (The) and Growth Fund Of America Inc. With 3181107 shares estimated at $136.76 Million under it, the former controlled 4.59% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc held about 3.75% of the shares, roughly 2.6 Million shares worth around $111.67 Million.
My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)
Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea.
I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.
>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<
Sponsored