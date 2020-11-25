In the latest trading session, 2,639,200 Zillow Group, Inc.(NASDAQ:Z) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $107 changing hands around -$7.13 or -0.06% at last look, the market valuation stands at $25.03 Billion. Z’s current price is a discount, trading about -11.65% off its 52-week high of $119.47. The share price had its 52-week low at $20.04, which suggests the current value is an impressive 81.27% up since then. When we look at Zillow Group, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.95 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.25 Million.

Analysts give the Zillow Group, Inc. (Z) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 22 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended Z as a Hold, 11 felt it is a Buy and 2 rated the stock as Underweight. Zillow Group, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.27.

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) trade information

Although Z has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -6.25%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $116.2 on Monday, Nov 23 added 7.92% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.33%, with the 5-day performance at 0.02% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) is 0.11% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 23.71 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.3 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $125.35, meaning bulls need an upside of 17.15% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, Z’s forecast low is $33 with $160 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +49.53% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -69.16% for it to hit the projected low.

Zillow Group, Inc. (Z) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Zillow Group, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +86.51% over the past 6 months. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Zillow Group, Inc. will rise +203.8%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 128% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 19.9% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 15 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $738.37 Million. 11 analysts are of the opinion that Zillow Group, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $861.11 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $943.95 Million and $1.13 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -21.8%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -23.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Zillow Group, Inc. earnings to increase by 140.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.19% of Zillow Group, Inc. shares while 111.51% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 125.56%. There are 569 institutions holding the Zillow Group, Inc. stock share, with Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 21.94% of the shares, roughly 36.39 Million Z shares worth $3.7 Billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.48% or 12.4 Million shares worth $1.26 Billion as of Sep 29, 2020.

