In the latest trading session, 1,551,192 Vipshop Holdings Limited(NYSE:VIPS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.74. With the company’s most recent per share price at $25.77 changing hands around -$0.03 or 0% at last look, the market valuation stands at $17.52 Billion. VIPS’s current price is a discount, trading about -1.01% off its 52-week high of $26.03. The share price had its 52-week low at $11.53, which suggests the current value is an impressive 55.26% up since then. When we look at Vipshop Holdings Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 9.54 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.87 Million.

Analysts give the Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 26 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended VIPS as a Hold, 16 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Vipshop Holdings Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.48.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) trade information

Although VIPS has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -0.12%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $26.03- on Tuesday, Nov 24 added 0.35% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.83%, with the 5-day performance at 0.11% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) is 0.37% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 30.44 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.43 days.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Vipshop Holdings Limited share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +63.6% over the past 6 months, a 15.09% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 34%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Vipshop Holdings Limited will rise +20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 61.9% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 14.9% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 12 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $5.29 Billion. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Vipshop Holdings Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $3.88 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $4.19 Billion and $2.68 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 26.2%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 44.7%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 33.4%. The 2020 estimates are for Vipshop Holdings Limited earnings to increase by 94.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 2.93% per year.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.95% of Vipshop Holdings Limited shares while 63.13% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 68.58%. There are 523 institutions holding the Vipshop Holdings Limited stock share, with Morgan Stanley the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 8.89% of the shares, roughly 41.51 Million VIPS shares worth $649.14 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.32% or 20.15 Million shares worth $315.1 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2020 were Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Wells Fargo Emerging Markets Equity Fd. With 7122890 shares estimated at $162.19 Million under it, the former controlled 1.53% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Wells Fargo Emerging Markets Equity Fd held about 1.24% of the shares, roughly 5.78 Million shares worth around $131.59 Million.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)



Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea.

I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored