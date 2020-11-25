In the latest trading session, 2,600,294 The TJX Companies, Inc.(NYSE:TJX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.89. With the company’s most recent per share price at $62.78 changing hands around -$1.55 or -0.02% at last look, the market valuation stands at $75.07 Billion. TJX’s current price is a discount, trading about -3.76% off its 52-week high of $65.14. The share price had its 52-week low at $32.72, which suggests the current value is an impressive 47.88% up since then. When we look at The TJX Companies, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 10.98 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.87 Million.

Analysts give the The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 28 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended TJX as a Hold, 22 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. The TJX Companies, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.63.

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) trade information

Although TJX has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -2.4%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $64.73- on Tuesday, Nov 24 added 3.39% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.02%, with the 5-day performance at 0% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) is 0.1% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.38 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.22 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $70.72, meaning bulls need an upside of 12.65% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TJX’s forecast low is $55 with $90 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +43.36% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -12.39% for it to hit the projected low.

The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the The TJX Companies, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +18.95% over the past 6 months, a -84.64% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 5.8%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for The TJX Companies, Inc. will drop -22.2%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 159.5% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -21.5% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 21 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $11.56 Billion. 13 analysts are of the opinion that The TJX Companies, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Apr 01, 2021 will be $8.75 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $12.21 Billion and $4.97 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -5.3%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 75.9%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 11.1%. The 2020 estimates are for The TJX Companies, Inc. earnings to increase by 9.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 4.65% per year.

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.09% of The TJX Companies, Inc. shares while 93.04% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 93.12%. There are 1920 institutions holding the The TJX Companies, Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 8.52% of the shares, roughly 102.1 Million TJX shares worth $5.68 Billion.

Wellington Management Company, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.14% or 97.61 Million shares worth $5.43 Billion as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard/Wellington Fund Inc. With 30721634 shares estimated at $1.55 Billion under it, the former controlled 2.56% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard/Wellington Fund Inc. held about 2.32% of the shares, roughly 27.86 Million shares worth around $1.53 Billion.

