In the latest trading session, 1,285,244 Tenax Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ:TENX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.3. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.18 changing hands around $0.19 or 0.2% at last look, the market valuation stands at $14.89 Million. TENX’s current price is a discount, trading about -127.12% off its 52-week high of $2.68. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.25, which suggests the current value is an impressive 78.81% up since then. When we look at Tenax Therapeutics, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 104.57 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 170.06 Million.

Analysts give the Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (TENX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended TENX as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.12.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) trade information

Instantly TENX is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 19.74%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $1.28 on Tuesday, Nov 24 added 7.81% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.16%, with the 5-day performance at 0.1% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) is -0.01% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 77Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.45 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3, meaning bulls need an upside of 154.24% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TENX’s forecast low is $2 with $4 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +238.98% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 69.49% for it to hit the projected low.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (TENX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 33%. The 2020 estimates are for Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. earnings to increase by 85%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.33% of Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 32.34% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 32.44%. There are 28 institutions holding the Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. stock share, with Armistice Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 16.01% of the shares, roughly 2.02 Million TENX shares worth $3.11 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.75% or 599.1 Thousand shares worth $922.62 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2020 were Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 31497 shares estimated at $45.04 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.25% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.1% of the shares, roughly 12.2 Thousand shares worth around $11.04 Thousand.

