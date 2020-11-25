In the latest trading session, 1,694,040 OraSure Technologies, Inc.(NASDAQ:OSUR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.1. With the company’s most recent per share price at $11.1 changing hands around -$0.56 or -0.05% at last look, the market valuation stands at $796.23 Million. OSUR’s current price is a discount, trading about -77.93% off its 52-week high of $19.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.23, which suggests the current value is an impressive 52.88% up since then. When we look at OraSure Technologies, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.21 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.17 Million.

Analysts give the OraSure Technologies, Inc. (OSUR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended OSUR as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. OraSure Technologies, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.07.

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) trade information

Although OSUR has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -4.8%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $12.75- on Wednesday, Nov 18 added 12.94% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.38%, with the 5-day performance at -0.12% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) is -0.26% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.08 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.26 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.29, meaning bulls need an upside of 73.78% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, OSUR’s forecast low is $13 with $34 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +206.31% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 17.12% for it to hit the projected low.

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (OSUR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the OraSure Technologies, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -17.84% over the past 6 months, a -175.86% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 10.2%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for OraSure Technologies, Inc. will rise +75%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 175% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 7.4% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $57.29 Million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that OraSure Technologies, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $60.68 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $49.67 Million and $31.6 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 15.3%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 92%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 39.3%. The 2020 estimates are for OraSure Technologies, Inc. earnings to increase by 527%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20% per year.

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.52% of OraSure Technologies, Inc. shares while 100.8% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 102.35%. There are 273 institutions holding the OraSure Technologies, Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 15.1% of the shares, roughly 10.83 Million OSUR shares worth $131.78 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.79% or 4.87 Million shares worth $59.29 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2020 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 4382553 shares estimated at $65.48 Million under it, the former controlled 6.11% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.71% of the shares, roughly 1.95 Million shares worth around $22.65 Million.

