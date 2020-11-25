In the latest trading session, 1,381,206 MOGU Inc.(NYSE:MOGU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.82 changing hands around $0.27 or 0.11% at last look, the market valuation stands at $305.88 Million. MOGU’s current price is a discount, trading about -142.91% off its 52-week high of $6.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.88, which suggests the current value is an impressive 68.79% up since then. When we look at MOGU Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 299.7 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 218.48 Million.

Analysts give the MOGU Inc. (MOGU) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended MOGU as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. MOGU Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) trade information

Instantly MOGU is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 10.59%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $3.20-1 on Tuesday, Nov 24 added 11.88% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.24%, with the 5-day performance at 0.03% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) is -0.04% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 53.08 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.24 days.

MOGU Inc. (MOGU) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for MOGU Inc. earnings to increase by 5.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of MOGU Inc. shares while 29.14% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 29.14%. There are 18 institutions holding the MOGU Inc. stock share, with Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 11.01% of the shares, roughly 10.45 Million MOGU shares worth $24.55 Million.

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.8% or 8.35 Million shares worth $19.62 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

