In the latest trading session, 1,594,672 Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd.(NASDAQ:MAXN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $22.04 changing hands around $3.36 or 0.18% at last look, the market valuation stands at $738.28 Million. MAXN’s current price is a discount, trading about -70.69% off its 52-week high of $37.62. The share price had its 52-week low at $11.78, which suggests the current value is an impressive 46.55% up since then. When we look at Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 721.12 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 899.27 Million.

Analysts give the Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (MAXN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Underweight, calculated at a mean rating of 3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended MAXN as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$1.16.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20, meaning bulls need a downside of -9.26% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MAXN’s forecast low is $15 with $25 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +13.43% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -31.94% for it to hit the projected low.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (MAXN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. earnings to increase by 69.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 59.44% of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. shares while 32.23% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 79.46%. There are 157 institutions holding the Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. stock share, with Wellington Management Company, LLP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 9.94% of the shares, roughly 2.11 Million MAXN shares worth $35.84 Million.

Invesco Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.84% or 2.09 Million shares worth $35.49 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2020 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF. With 1264982 shares estimated at $20.49 Million under it, the former controlled 5.95% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF held about 4.53% of the shares, roughly 964.16 Thousand shares worth around $15.62 Million.

