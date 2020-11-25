In the latest trading session, 4,220,771 Enterprise Products Partners L.P.(NYSE:EPD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.35. With the company’s most recent per share price at $20.28 changing hands around -$0.02 or 0% at last look, the market valuation stands at $44.31 Billion. EPD’s current price is a discount, trading about -44.08% off its 52-week high of $29.22. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.27, which suggests the current value is an impressive 49.36% up since then. When we look at Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.77 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.27 Million.

Analysts give the Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 25 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended EPD as a Hold, 21 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.5.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) trade information

Although EPD has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -0.1%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $20.62- on Tuesday, Nov 24 added 1.61% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.28%, with the 5-day performance at 0.07% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) is 0.15% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 32.99 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.99 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $24.91, meaning bulls need an upside of 22.83% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, EPD’s forecast low is $21 with $29 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +43% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 3.55% for it to hit the projected low.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $7.4 Billion. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $7.33 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $8.01 Billion and $7.48 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -7.5%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -2%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 7.1%. The 2020 estimates are for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. earnings to increase by 9.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -2.75% per year.

EPD Dividends

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around January 28 – February 01, 2021. The 8.77% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.78. It is important to note, however, that the 8.77% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 6.75% per year.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 32.5% of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. shares while 31.83% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 47.15%. There are 1079 institutions holding the Enterprise Products Partners L.P. stock share, with Blackstone Group Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 3.21% of the shares, roughly 70.09 Million EPD shares worth $1.11 Billion.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.91% or 41.63 Million shares worth $657.36 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2020 were Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Blackrock Equity Dividend Fund. With 21094327 shares estimated at $370.42 Million under it, the former controlled 0.97% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Blackrock Equity Dividend Fund held about 0.53% of the shares, roughly 11.53 Million shares worth around $202.85 Million.

