In the latest trading session, 1,981,534 Baozun Inc.(NASDAQ:BZUN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.35. With the company’s most recent per share price at $37.47 changing hands around -$1.17 or -0.03% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.1 Billion. BZUN’s current price is a discount, trading about -26.79% off its 52-week high of $47.51. The share price had its 52-week low at $22.19, which suggests the current value is an impressive 40.78% up since then. When we look at Baozun Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 991.8 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.08 Million.

Analysts give the Baozun Inc. (BZUN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.8. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended BZUN as a Hold, 11 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Baozun Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.61.

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) trade information

Although BZUN has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -3.03%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $42.42- on Friday, Nov 20 added 11.67% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.13%, with the 5-day performance at -0.07% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) is -0.02% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.55 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.92 days.

Baozun Inc. (BZUN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Baozun Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +42.96% over the past 6 months, a 39.53% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 0.7%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Baozun Inc. will rise +60.5%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 133.3% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 31.1% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $527.45 Million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Baozun Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $303.58 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $397.82 Million and $217.95 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 32.6%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 39.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 25.7%. The 2020 estimates are for Baozun Inc. earnings to increase by 4.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 4.73% per year.

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.82% of Baozun Inc. shares while 60.5% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 61%. There are 309 institutions holding the Baozun Inc. stock share, with Federated Hermes, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 12.27% of the shares, roughly 6.54 Million BZUN shares worth $212.65 Million.

Vontobel Asset Management, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.64% or 4.08 Million shares worth $132.47 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Calvert World Values Emerging Markets Equity Fund and Virtus Opportunities Tr-Virtus Vontobel Emerging Markets Opp Fd. With 1411995 shares estimated at $45.88 Million under it, the former controlled 2.65% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Virtus Opportunities Tr-Virtus Vontobel Emerging Markets Opp Fd held about 2.38% of the shares, roughly 1.27 Million shares worth around $48.74 Million.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)



Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea.

I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored