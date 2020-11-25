In the latest trading session, 1,110,172 Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd.(NYSE:ASM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.35. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.9 changing hands around -$0.04 or -0.04% at last look, the market valuation stands at $80.61 Million. ASM’s current price is a discount, trading about -65.56% off its 52-week high of $1.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.26, which suggests the current value is an impressive 71.11% up since then. When we look at Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 666.9 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 951.95 Million.

Analysts give the Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended ASM as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.02.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM) trade information

Although ASM has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -4.2%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $0.9952 on Wednesday, Nov 18 added 9.52% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.56%, with the 5-day performance at -0.07% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM) is -0.11% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 652.47 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.69 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.53, meaning bulls need an upside of 70% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ASM’s forecast low is $1.5 with $1.6 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +77.78% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 66.67% for it to hit the projected low.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $8.73 Million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2018 will be $8.4 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $9.45 Million and $8.47 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -7.6%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -0.8%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -19.5%. The 2020 estimates are for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. earnings to decrease by -223.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.23% of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. shares while 3.75% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 3.87%. There are 30 institutions holding the Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. stock share, with Bard Associates Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 1.45% of the shares, roughly 1.3 Million ASM shares worth $1.29 Million.

Two Sigma Advisers, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.27% or 243.2 Thousand shares worth $241.4 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

