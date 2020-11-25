In the latest trading session, 2,989,609 The Charles Schwab Corporation(NYSE:SCHW) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.13. With the company’s most recent per share price at $49.71 changing hands around -$0.08 or 0% at last look, the market valuation stands at $93.6 Billion. SCHW’s current price is a discount, trading about -3.9% off its 52-week high of $51.65. The share price had its 52-week low at $28, which suggests the current value is an impressive 43.67% up since then. When we look at The Charles Schwab Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 11.05 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.83 Million.

Analysts give the The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 11 recommended SCHW as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. The Charles Schwab Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.67.

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) trade information

Although SCHW has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -0.16%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $49.88- on Tuesday, Nov 24 added 0.53% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.04%, with the 5-day performance at 0.04% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) is 0.23% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 20.37 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.72 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $45.96, meaning bulls need a downside of -7.54% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SCHW’s forecast low is $35 with $65 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +30.76% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -29.59% for it to hit the projected low.

The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.02 Billion. 8 analysts are of the opinion that The Charles Schwab Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $3.86 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.61 Billion and $2.62 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 54.1%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 47.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 22.7%. The 2020 estimates are for The Charles Schwab Corporation earnings to increase by 9.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -5.86% per year.

SCHW Dividends

The Charles Schwab Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around January 14 – January 18, 2021. The 1.45% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.72. It is important to note, however, that the 1.45% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 1.08% per year.

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.09% of The Charles Schwab Corporation shares while 70.29% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 75.66%. There are 1414 institutions holding the The Charles Schwab Corporation stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 5.38% of the shares, roughly 96.76 Million SCHW shares worth $3.51 Billion.

Dodge & Cox Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.32% or 95.66 Million shares worth $3.47 Billion as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2020 were Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard/Wellington Fund Inc. With 58378514 shares estimated at $1.97 Billion under it, the former controlled 3.25% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard/Wellington Fund Inc. held about 2.04% of the shares, roughly 36.63 Million shares worth around $1.3 Billion.

