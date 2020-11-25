In the latest trading session, 1,203,859 InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.(NASDAQ:NVIV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.79. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.58 changing hands around $0 or -0.01% at last look, the market valuation stands at $12.26 Million. NVIV’s current price is a discount, trading about -1968.97% off its 52-week high of $12. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.5, which suggests the current value is an impressive 13.79% up since then. When we look at InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.41 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 849.79 Million.

Analysts give the InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended NVIV as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) trade information

Although NVIV has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -0.67%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $0.62 on Friday, Nov 20 added 6.6% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.91%, with the 5-day performance at 0.04% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) is -0.02% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 367.93 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.43 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $37.5, meaning bulls need an upside of 6365.52% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NVIV’s forecast low is $37.5 with $37.5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +6365.52% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 6365.52% for it to hit the projected low.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 43.7%. The 2020 estimates are for InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. earnings to increase by 74.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.35% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. shares while 7.09% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 8.09%. There are 22 institutions holding the InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. stock share, with Wedbush Securities Inc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 0.38% of the shares, roughly 81.49 Thousand NVIV shares worth $115.72 Thousand.

Northern Trust Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.06% or 12.75 Thousand shares worth $18.11 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

