In the latest trading session, 5,434,478 Gold Fields Limited(NYSE:GFI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.58. With the company’s most recent per share price at $8.71 changing hands around $0.17 or 0.02% at last look, the market valuation stands at $7.6 Billion. GFI’s current price is a discount, trading about -71.07% off its 52-week high of $14.9. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.79, which suggests the current value is an impressive 56.49% up since then. When we look at Gold Fields Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.28 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.04 Million.

Analysts give the Gold Fields Limited (GFI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended GFI as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Gold Fields Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) trade information

Instantly GFI is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 1.99%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $9.80-1 on Friday, Nov 20 added 10.71% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.33%, with the 5-day performance at -0.1% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) is -0.24% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.08 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.68, meaning bulls need an upside of 57.06% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GFI’s forecast low is $9.92 with $16.33 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +87.49% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 13.89% for it to hit the projected low.

Gold Fields Limited (GFI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 49.7%. The 2020 estimates are for Gold Fields Limited earnings to increase by 146.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

GFI Dividends

The 2.24% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.19. It is important to note, however, that the 2.24% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 1.33% per year.

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of Gold Fields Limited shares while 39.95% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 39.95%. There are 309 institutions holding the Gold Fields Limited stock share, with Van Eck Associates Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 10.38% of the shares, roughly 91.68 Million GFI shares worth $1.13 Billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.89% or 25.51 Million shares worth $313.5 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2020 were VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF. With 50563881 shares estimated at $552.66 Million under it, the former controlled 5.72% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF held about 4.02% of the shares, roughly 35.53 Million shares worth around $388.39 Million.

