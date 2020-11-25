In the latest trading session, 1,245,829 iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited(NASDAQ:ICLK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $6.67 changing hands around -$0.83 or -0.11% at last look, the market valuation stands at $602.78 Million. ICLK’s current price is a discount, trading about -53.22% off its 52-week high of $10.22. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.01, which suggests the current value is an impressive 54.87% up since then. When we look at iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 586.7 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.12 Million.

Analysts give the iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (ICLK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.8. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended ICLK as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.01.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) trade information

Although ICLK has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -11.07%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $7.85-1 on Tuesday, Nov 24 added 15.03% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.07%, with the 5-day performance at -0.1% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) is -0.22% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 698.73 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 623.87 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.72, meaning bulls need an upside of 75.71% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ICLK’s forecast low is $9.9 with $13 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +94.9% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 48.43% for it to hit the projected low.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (ICLK) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $68.16 Million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 01, 2020 will be $74.41 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $54.17 Million and $56.67 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 25.8%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 31.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited earnings to increase by 72.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited shares while 34.26% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 34.26%. There are 69 institutions holding the iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited stock share, with FIL LTD the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 10.91% of the shares, roughly 5.19 Million ICLK shares worth $34.59 Million.

Baillie Gifford and Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.02% or 3.33 Million shares worth $22.24 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2020 were Fidelity Emerging Asia Fund and Fidelity Advisor Emerging Asia Fund. With 1885000 shares estimated at $13.69 Million under it, the former controlled 3.97% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Advisor Emerging Asia Fund held about 1.75% of the shares, roughly 830Thousand shares worth around $6.03 Million.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)



Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea.

I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored