In the latest trading session, 1,207,413 Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A.(NASDAQ:GGAL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.57. With the company’s most recent per share price at $8.82 changing hands around $0.51 or 0.06% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.34 Billion. GGAL’s current price is a discount, trading about -100.68% off its 52-week high of $17.7. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.66, which suggests the current value is an impressive 35.83% up since then. When we look at Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 694.25 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.14 Million.

Analysts give the Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Underweight, calculated at a mean rating of 3.6. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 5 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended GGAL as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.64.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) trade information

Instantly GGAL is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 6.14%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $8.99-1 on Tuesday, Nov 24 added 1.89% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.46%, with the 5-day performance at 0.02% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) is 0.33% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.72 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.51 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 21.88% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GGAL’s forecast low is $3 with $20.81 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +135.94% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -65.99% for it to hit the projected low.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -0.11% over the past 6 months, a -42.83% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -26.1%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. will drop -60.2%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -48.6% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 13.8% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $408.15 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 01, 2020 will be $437.05 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $673.89 Million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -39.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 62.5%. The 2020 estimates are for Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. earnings to increase by 189.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

GGAL Dividends

The 0.91% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.08. It is important to note, however, that the 0.91% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 13.13% of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. shares while 14.92% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 17.17%. There are 132 institutions holding the Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 2.69% of the shares, roughly 3.08 Million GGAL shares worth $22.28 Million.

State Street Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.99% or 1.14 Million shares worth $8.22 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Principal Diversified International Fund and Principal Overseas Fund. With 9660130 shares estimated at $69.94 Million under it, the former controlled 8.43% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Principal Overseas Fund held about 5.92% of the shares, roughly 6.79 Million shares worth around $49.14 Million.

