In the latest trading session, 8,388,623 General Motors Company(NYSE:GM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.45. With the company’s most recent per share price at $45.28 changing hands around -$1.18 or -0.03% at last look, the market valuation stands at $65.03 Billion. GM’s current price is a discount, trading about -3.16% off its 52-week high of $46.71. The share price had its 52-week low at $14.33, which suggests the current value is an impressive 68.35% up since then. When we look at General Motors Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 19.59 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 15.95 Million.

Analysts give the General Motors Company (GM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.9. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended GM as a Hold, 13 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. General Motors Company’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.95.

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) trade information

Although GM has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -2.54%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $46.71- on Tuesday, Nov 24 added 3.45% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.23%, with the 5-day performance at 0.06% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) is 0.22% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 25.74 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.61 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $48.73, meaning bulls need an upside of 7.62% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GM’s forecast low is $30 with $72 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +59.01% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -33.75% for it to hit the projected low.

General Motors Company (GM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the General Motors Company share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +74.14% over the past 6 months, a -7.26% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -22.6%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for General Motors Company will rise +3800%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 129% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -12.2% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $35.93 Billion. 1 analysts are of the opinion that General Motors Company’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $32.06 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $30.83 Billion and $32.71 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 16.5%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -2%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 22.4%. The 2020 estimates are for General Motors Company earnings to decrease by -15.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 8.97% per year.

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.21% of General Motors Company shares while 80.06% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 86.29%. There are 1254 institutions holding the General Motors Company stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 7.42% of the shares, roughly 106.27 Million GM shares worth $3.14 Billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.59% or 94.34 Million shares worth $2.79 Billion as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Washington Mutual Investors Fund. With 36703667 shares estimated at $928.6 Million under it, the former controlled 2.56% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Washington Mutual Investors Fund held about 2.22% of the shares, roughly 31.84 Million shares worth around $942.19 Million.

