In the latest trading session, 1,639,628 Galiano Gold Inc.(NYSE:GAU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.74. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.08 changing hands around -$0.03 or -0.03% at last look, the market valuation stands at $241.6 Million. GAU’s current price is a discount, trading about -96.3% off its 52-week high of $2.12. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.56, which suggests the current value is an impressive 48.15% up since then. When we look at Galiano Gold Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.37 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.34 Million.

Analysts give the Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended GAU as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Galiano Gold Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSE:GAU) trade information

Although GAU has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -2.7%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $1.207 on Friday, Nov 20 added 10.52% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.14%, with the 5-day performance at -0.07% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSE:GAU) is -0.31% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.12 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.84 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.21, meaning bulls need an upside of 104.63% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GAU’s forecast low is $1.77 with $2.84 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +162.96% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 63.89% for it to hit the projected low.

Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -40.1%. The 2020 estimates are for Galiano Gold Inc. earnings to decrease by -15.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSE:GAU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.18% of Galiano Gold Inc. shares while 44.36% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 44.44%. There are 62 institutions holding the Galiano Gold Inc. stock share, with Ruffer LLP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 12.12% of the shares, roughly 27.01 Million GAU shares worth $37.28 Million.

Sun Valley Gold LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.64% or 23.72 Million shares worth $32.73 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2020 were Franklin Gold and Precious Metals Fund and DFA Investment Dimensions-Canadian Small Company Series. With 9572375 shares estimated at $18Million under it, the former controlled 4.3% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA Investment Dimensions-Canadian Small Company Series held about 0.36% of the shares, roughly 793.58 Thousand shares worth around $1.49 Million.

