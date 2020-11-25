In the latest trading session, 1,306,061 Forum Merger III Corporation(NASDAQ:FIII) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $11 changing hands around -$0.14 or -0.01% at last look, the market valuation stands at $351.9 Million. FIII’s current price is a discount, trading about -22.73% off its 52-week high of $13.5. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.67, which suggests the current value is an impressive 12.09% up since then. When we look at Forum Merger III Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.15 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 231.03 Million.

Forum Merger III Corporation (NASDAQ:FIII) trade information

Forum Merger III Corporation (FIII) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Forum Merger III Corporation earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Forum Merger III Corporation (NASDAQ:FIII)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of Forum Merger III Corporation shares while 21.13% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 21.13%. There are 19 institutions holding the Forum Merger III Corporation stock share, with Millennium Management LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 4.74% of the shares, roughly 1.22 Million FIII shares worth $12.13 Million.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.27% or 1.1 Million shares worth $10.93 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

