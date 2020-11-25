In the latest trading session, 1,082,316 Extreme Networks, Inc.(NASDAQ:EXTR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.13. With the company’s most recent per share price at $5.89 changing hands around $0.07 or 0.01% at last look, the market valuation stands at $724.55 Million. EXTR’s current price is a discount, trading about -35.82% off its 52-week high of $8. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.43, which suggests the current value is an impressive 75.72% up since then. When we look at Extreme Networks, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.18 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.09 Million.

Analysts give the Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.4. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended EXTR as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Extreme Networks, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.11.

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) trade information

Instantly EXTR is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 1.2%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $6.02-2 on Tuesday, Nov 24 added 2.16% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.2%, with the 5-day performance at 0.08% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) is 0.27% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.43 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.98 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 14.6% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, EXTR’s forecast low is $6 with $9.5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +61.29% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 1.87% for it to hit the projected low.

Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Extreme Networks, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +69.74% over the past 6 months, a 300% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 30.5%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Extreme Networks, Inc. will drop -15.4%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 157.1% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 0.6% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -7.9%. The 2020 estimates are for Extreme Networks, Inc. earnings to decrease by -383%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20% per year.

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.28% of Extreme Networks, Inc. shares while 80.55% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 82.43%. There are 245 institutions holding the Extreme Networks, Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 14.01% of the shares, roughly 17.23 Million EXTR shares worth $69.26 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.73% or 8.28 Million shares worth $33.3 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 7623356 shares estimated at $30.65 Million under it, the former controlled 6.2% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.78% of the shares, roughly 3.42 Million shares worth around $14.84 Million.

